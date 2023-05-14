Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 3.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 4.65% of Papa John’s International worth $135,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

