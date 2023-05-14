PAX Gold Price Tops $2,016.97 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $546.96 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $2,016.97 or 0.07488474 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

