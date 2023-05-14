PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

PC Connection Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNXN opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

