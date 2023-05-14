PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.71% of PDC Energy worth $158,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,999,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

