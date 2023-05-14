PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

PMT stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading

