PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $236,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,574. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

