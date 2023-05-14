PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

