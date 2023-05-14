Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pet Valu Price Performance
Shares of PTVLF stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.
