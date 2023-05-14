Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Critical Survey

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Petrofac has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petrofac and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Sompo 1.90% 3.87% 0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrofac and Sompo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $3.06 billion 0.15 -$195.00 million N/A N/A Sompo $37.12 billion 0.40 $2.00 billion $1.00 21.10

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Summary

Sompo beats Petrofac on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services. The Domestic Life Insurance segment performs asset management and underwriting of life insurance. The Overseas Insurance segment handles the insurance underwriting and asset management business overseas. The Nursing Care and Healthcare segment provides nursing care services and healthcare services. The Others segment includes asset management business, risk management business and defined contribution pension business. The company was founded on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

