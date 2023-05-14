Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $213,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

PM stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.