PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in April

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHXHF stock remained flat at $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PHX Energy Services

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.