PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the April 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 90,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

