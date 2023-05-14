Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 3,437 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.