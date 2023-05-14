Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $98,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

