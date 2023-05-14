Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

