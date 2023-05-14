Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $32.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 753.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

