Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

