Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 139 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

