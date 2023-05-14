Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 895,379 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

