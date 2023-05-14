Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16,901.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,447 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $39,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

