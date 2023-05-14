Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 230,445 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 230,445 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.
Shares of V opened at $231.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
