Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

