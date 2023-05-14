Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

