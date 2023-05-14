Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

AXP stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.