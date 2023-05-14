Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

