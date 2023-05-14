Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

