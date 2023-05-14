Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $368.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.99 and a 200-day moving average of $347.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

