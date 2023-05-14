Piper Sandler Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $167.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,224,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818 over the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

