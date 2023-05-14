PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Trading of PlayAGS
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
PlayAGS Stock Up 0.2 %
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also
