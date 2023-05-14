Pollux Coin (POX) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $46.06 million and approximately $448,706.30 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.86868205 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $471,562.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

