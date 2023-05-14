PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $465,964.08 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $465,964.08 and approximately $270.85 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00310128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003735 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,327 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

