Presearch Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Presearch has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $61,393.23 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

