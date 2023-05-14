Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Primerica by 81.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Primerica by 220.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Primerica by 108.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

