Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $97,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $44.74 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

