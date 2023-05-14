Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Nutrien worth $121,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

