Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,937 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lam Research worth $101,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $527.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.