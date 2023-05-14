Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Webster Financial worth $114,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $32.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

