Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $109,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

