Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Profire Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
Institutional Trading of Profire Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
