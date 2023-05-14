ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) is Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID opened at $17.23 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

