Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSD stock opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.15. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.80.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0306658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

