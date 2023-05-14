Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

