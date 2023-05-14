QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QCOM opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

