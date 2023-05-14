Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 22nd

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 22nd. The 26-25 split was announced on Monday, May 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 22nd.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

