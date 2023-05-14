Rain Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

