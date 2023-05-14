Rain Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

