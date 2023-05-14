Rain Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 446.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

