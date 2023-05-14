Rain Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.