Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 10.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

