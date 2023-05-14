Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raksul Stock Performance

Raksul stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Raksul has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Raksul in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

